newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Gulfstream Park Results Thursday May 20th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 23 hours ago

2nd-$26,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 21.160, 43.260, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 55.050. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Street Sense-Christies Treasure. Scratched: Casalsa. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Don V.125523-1½3-23-2½1-noS. Camacho8.604.403.003.30. Discreet Tune123431-hd1-hd1-hd2-1½P. Lopez3.002.201.30. Smoke Alarm125342-1½2-22-13-¾E. Zayas2.803.30. He's Royalty123254-2½4-3½4-34-4W. Garcia15.10. Charliecando123715-35-45-35-2½A. Arroyo7.90.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulfstream Park#3 Year Olds Up#Turf#Torres21#Equibase Company Llc#Super High Five#Daily Double#Winner#Exacta#Quinella#Jr#Trainer#Sh Odds Don V 125523 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsthoroughbreddailynews.com

Small Field for Belmont Stakes Prep

With 7-5 morning-line favorite Risk Taking (Medaglia d'Oro) expected to scratch in favor of the GI Preakness S. per a report in Daily Racing Form, only five will remain for Saturday's GIII Peter Pan S., the local prep for the GI Belmont S. Nova Rags (Union Rags), winner of Tampa's...
New York City, NYNew York Post

NYRA suspends Bob Baffert amid Medina Spirit drug scandal

Kentucky is waiting to make a decision on Bob Baffert, but New York is not. The New York Racing Association (NYRA) announced Monday that the legendary horse racing trainer is temporarily suspended from entering any of his horses or having stall spaces at Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack and Saratoga Race Course after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance.
PetsBloodhorse.com

Rombauer Part of a Functional Racing Family

It was a big week for the McCarthy clan. All the McCarthy clans. Andrew McCarthy, Brat Pack actor, was making the rounds with a book that, I presume, finally explains why there never was a "Weekend at Bernie's III." Kevin McCarthy, a politician from California, kept meeting himself coming the other direction. Jenny McCarthy, professional celebrity, finally guessed one right on "The Masked Singer," while Melissa McCarthy, the movie star, watched her super hero spoof "Thunder Force" get a ripe 21% rating from Rotten Tomatoes.
Sportssportsbettingdime.com

2020 Belmont Stakes Odds Tracker

See the current odds to win the 2020 Belmont Stakes. The 2020 Belmont Stakes will be run Saturday, June 20 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. We’re tracking the odds to win the race for all horses from the time they opened and will continue to do so right up to race time. The graph below was generated by averaging the odds from our most trusted online sports betting sites.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser dies

Unser won the Indy 500 in 1968, 1975 and 1981, making him the only other driver than Rick Mears to win the event in three different decades. He was born in Colorado Springs in 1934, brother to Al Unser Sr and uncle to Al Jr – both of whom also won the Indy 500. Another brother, Jerry, died in the 1959 race.
Kentucky StateThe Big Lead

Kentucky Derby Horse Midnight Bourbon Runs Away During Bath Time

Midnight Bourbon will run in the Kentucky Derby on May 1. Until then, he's preparing like any top athlete by running, eating hay and taking a bath. Or at least that's what he's supposed to be doing! Earlier this week he tried to get out of his post-workout bath and ran around the backside at Churchill Downs. Even walking on his own food.
Sportsjimmycsays.com

One of the biggest assholes and cheats of all time, horse-racing trainer Bob Baffert

I wasn’t planning to write about Kentucky Derby 147, even though Patty and I were in Louisville that week, visiting friends and relatives and betting the Derby online. But now that the blockbuster story has surfaced about the winning horse, Medina Spirit, having failed a drug test administered shortly after the race, I can’t hold back.