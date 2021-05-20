Gulfstream Park Results Thursday May 20th, 2021
2nd-$26,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 21.160, 43.260, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 55.050. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Street Sense-Christies Treasure. Scratched: Casalsa. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Don V.125523-1½3-23-2½1-noS. Camacho8.604.403.003.30. Discreet Tune123431-hd1-hd1-hd2-1½P. Lopez3.002.201.30. Smoke Alarm125342-1½2-22-13-¾E. Zayas2.803.30. He's Royalty123254-2½4-3½4-34-4W. Garcia15.10. Charliecando123715-35-45-35-2½A. Arroyo7.90.