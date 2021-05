Philip Cooper has always been outspoken. So when the Asheville resident chose to ditch cocaine there was only one way he could see to do it: He had to recover out loud. It was a practice the 36 year old honed in 2009 when he was doing time for drug trafficking and assault. He talked about what drugs gave him and what they took away. Uppers gave him the energy to party at first, but by the time he got arrested, none of it was appealing anymore. Then came the hallucinations.