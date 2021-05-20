‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Eighth and Final Season to Premiere in August

The story of Bow’s younger years has come to an early finish. ABC has cancelled the Mixed-ish TV series so season three won’t be coming for the 2021-22 television season. A family comedy, the Mixed-ish TV show stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, Arica Himmel, Ethan William Childress, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Gary Cole, and Tracee Ellis Ross (narrator). In this prequel spin-off series, Rainbow “Bow” Johnson (Ross) from Black-ish recounts her experiences of growing up in a mixed-race family in the 1980s. Bow’s parents, Paul (Gosselaar) and Alicia (Sumpter), decided to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs so that they could better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new lives in a more typical community, young Bow (Himmel) and her siblings, Santamonica (Harris) and Johan (Childress), navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white. This family’s experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one’s own identity when the rest of the world can’t decide where you belong.