TV Series

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Eighth and Final Season to Premiere in August

By Ethan Shanfeld
Posted by 
Variety
 23 hours ago

The eighth and final season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will premiere on August 12. The new season will kick off with two back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m., with new episodes airing each Thursday. Starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher, Season 8 follows NYPD’s 99th Precinct’s Det. Jake Peralta and Capt....

variety.com
Variety

