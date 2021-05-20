Papillion Days returning in June after 2020 cancellation

The City of Papillion will once again be celebrating Papillion Days after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This year will mark the 74th time the celebration has been held as well as the 150th birthday of the city. The theme this year will be “Honoring Our Journey, Celebrating Our Wings.”

According to a release from organizers, people attending can expect “a carnival, parade, Market in the Park, fireworks, live entertainment, and fun for the whole family."

The following schedule of events was released by the Papillion Foundation:

Thursday, June 17th: In City Park, Downtown Papillion Starting at 4:45 p.m. with an official kickoff ceremony and butterfly release. The Carnival and Market in the Park will open on Thursday at 5 p.m. and will run until 10 p.m. Discounted wristbands will be available for presale purchase and can be used for either Thursday OR Sunday carnival fun. Buy early and save $5. All presale wristbands must be purchased online at www.papilliondays.org between June 1-12, 2021. Please visit the up-to-date schedule of events on www.papilliondays.org/schedule .

Friday, June 18th: Join us at the Ice Cream Social sponsored by Capehart Family Dental at First Street Plaza for free ice cream (while supplies last) beginning at 5:30pm. Family karaoke will be hosted in the City Park Shelter from 6-9 p.m. The skies will light up with a spectacular fireworks display provided by Bellino Fireworks; the show will begin at dark with simulcast music on Star104.5.

Saturday, June 19th : The entire family can enjoy the Kiddie Parade and Duck Paddle, sponsored by the Papillion Junior Woman’s Club starting at 9:30 a.m. At 2:00 p.m. the 74th Annual Papillion Days Parade sponsored by Citizens State Bank, Bianco Stroh LLC, and Papillion Recreation Organization (PRO) will begin. The parade features entries of all kinds that is entertaining for the whole family! Saturday evening boasts more family fun in the park including a Wildlife Encounter sponsored by Papillion Animal Hospital, live music with Blues Agent, and much more!

: Sunday, June 20th: Closes the weekend out starting with the Pancake Feed to benefit the Boy Scouts in the City Park Shelter, the final day of carnival fun, and Market in the Park shopping. Helicopter rides will be available throughout the event on the north side of Halleck Park.



Click here to find and submit other events happening in the area to our Community Calendar.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .