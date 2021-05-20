newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

KUNZITE Grab Their Boards in New Video for “FROSTY”

By Kim March
floodmagazine.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to believe that this fall will see the 15th anniversary of Ratatat’s breakthrough album Classics—though the indietronica duo has seen their fair share of success in the wake of that now-iconic release. Although they haven’t released an album since 2015’s Magnifique, their music has slowly continued to seep into the mainstream, while Mike Stroud has since carried that project’s blown-out, buzzing guitar tones and hip-hop beats over to his new outfit KUNZITE, which released their debut album back in 2018.

floodmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frosty#Ratatat#Vax#Music Video#Fun Time#Abuela#Lowly And Wilder Records#Kunzite#Frosty#Grab#Visuals#Classics#Guitar Tones#Hip Hop Beats#Fall#Singles#Wheels#Roller Skaters#West Coast#Roller Skating Lie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Music
Related
MusicAlternative Press

Tatiana Hazel is tired of being herself in new DIY video—watch

Chicago-native Tatiana Hazel has delivered her first new solo track and official video of 2021. “Tired Of Being Myself” follows the release of her 2020 EP, DUALITY, which centered around Hazel’s resistance to being boxed into one category or label. Now the Latinx artist’s latest single highlights her DIY personality as well as her high-fashion approach to music and visuals, all while a shimmering ’80s synth-wave landscape lures you in.
Musicxpn.org

Sieve bid a rowdy goodbye with “Prudence” & “Around”

Philadelphia’s Sieve released two final tracks this month before concluding their project, “Prudence” and “Around.” The self-proclaimed “clowncore” quartet built a lovable new language out of misshapen punk and indie noises, habitually bearing hilarity, fun and unadulterated freedom in their live shows and on tape, too – and they deliver just that on these rowdy new singles.
Moviesdequeenbee.com

Idris Elba cast in action film Stay Frosty

Idris Elba has joined the cast of the action movie 'Stay Frosty'. The 48-year-old actor is attached to star in the new movie from director Sam Hargrave, who helmed the hit acting flick 'Extraction' last year. Warner Bros. have acquired the rights to the project, which has been written by...
Musiclambgoat.com

Bonecarver share new video

Spanish death metallers Bonecarver have issued a video for latest single "The Scythe," taken from the group's new album, Evil. The new clip can be viewed below. The band comments: "'The Scythe' is the fourth in the series of Evil videos. It is one of the most brutal songs from the album. This time we are invoking the spirit of Bonecarver through witchcraft. The video was recorded by RC visuals in April this year in Madrid."
Video Gamesbrooklynvegan.com

Yaeji samples original PAC-MAN video game for new single (watch the video)

Yaeji is back with new single "PAC-TIVE" featuring DiAN that uses the bank of sounds from the original 1980 PAC-MAN arcade game as the backbone of the song. “PAC-MAN is a game my parents and I can both remember playing in arcades growing up. It connects me to my previous generation and possibly to future generations too.” The track makes use of a lot of the game's sounds and doesn't go to heavy on the "wokka-wokka."
Designers & Collectionsvmagazine.com

GUESS FINDS A NEW GROOVE

This feature appears in V130, now available for purchase. When GUESS was thinking about its next creative endeavor, it had one thing in mind: cultivating a sense of fun creativity. And its latest artistic alliance with the L.A.-based art collaborative FriendsWithYou nails it. The eye-popping capsule is a kaleidoscope of...
TV & Videosblcklst.com

Spec Script Deal: “Stay Frosty”

Warner Bros. acquires action spec script “Stay Frosty” written by Tyler Marceca. Via Deadline:. After miraculously surviving a bullet to the head, a man has to figure out who wants him dead and why. He needs to stop the assassin while still making it back home in time to spend Christmas with his son.
Interior DesignPosted by
Real Homes

This DIY ombré textured wall paint is better than wallpaper

A new trend within minimalist interior design is the use of textured walls. It is a fantastic way to add warmth and intertest whilst keeping the pallet simple and neutral. Textured walls can be created in a number of ways such as painting rough plaster (think Greek beach house), limewash paint or new products that add an aggregate to the paint for the textured effect. These are all great ways of achieving the textured wall look but are not solutions that are easily reversible. If you change your mind in the future there will be a fair amount of remedial work involved.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Dog Mom Hats Are a Must-Have for Every Dog Momma

If you love your pup to the ends of the earth and back, you need a dog mom hat. These adorable caps for dog lovers are super cute and perfect for any day you're heading to the dog park and having a bad hair day. Some of these hats are unisex and would make great gifts for dog dads too!
ApparelPopSugar

I'm Manifesting These 27 Gorgeous Pieces Into My Spring Wardrobe

After 12 months of dressing up mostly for myself, I'm looking forward to joyful reunion parties, spontaneous beach trips or walking tours in a new city with friends. Perhaps you too have been dreaming of where to go in a post-pandemic world. Whether you're planning to gather with loved ones or play tourists somewhere, we've got you covered with the warm-weather pieces you need this spring.
Electronicsbestgamingpro.com

Top 10 Best Amazon Camera For Kids 2021

1. VTech Kidizoom Duo Selfie Camera, Amazon Exclusive, Pink. Incorporates a 2. four” coloration liquid crystal display display screen and may take images and movies along with a rear-facing digital camera that is good for taking selfies. Comes with 5 video games, together with three which are motion-controlled, for much...
ShoppingPosted by
Banana 101.5

Score Your Shop Evil Prize Pack All Next Week

The Machine Shop and Pop Evil are joining forces to celebrate the upcoming release of the bands album 'Versatile' on Friday, May 21st. Brace yourself, for Shop Evil. Starting this Monday, we are hooking you up with Shop Evil prize packs. Each Shop Evil pack contains the following,. Shop Evil...
Relationship Advicebrides.com

54 Fun Songs to Play While You Cut Your Cake

Chances are by the time you and your newly minted spouse are ready to cut the cake you will have settled into a nice groove at your reception. The drinks will be flowing, your guests will be tearing up the dance floor, and the celebration will be in full swing. Because the party will be well underway, the song you pick to accompany your cake cutting should be fun, a bit romantic, and even sentimental.
LifestylePinkbike.com

Video: Big Whips & Huge Bike Park Hits

It's always a good feeling when the Bike Parks are open for business which in turn brings back a small slice of normality! The crew got together for a day of filming and still photography, with absolute shredder Josh Lowe to throw down some phenomenal speed and style sending the proline!.
LifestyleEW.com

Need a last-minute Mother’s Day present? The Disney+ gift subscription card has you covered

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Way behind on your Mother's Day shopping, or struggling with exactly what to get for the mother figure in your life? Never fret, EW's Mother's Day 2021 gift guide is here to help. From cookie cutters to jewelry, there are plenty of inspiration to mine for a last-minute gift, but if you want something that will definitely make it to your special person's doorstep (or rather, inbox) in time this weekend, then the Disney+ gift subscription card is the way to go.
Photographyadvrider.com

Take Better Photos with Your Phone

Whether you’re aiming to be the next ADV Instagram star or simply want to take better photos that capture the scenery or the ride better, there are a few simple tricks to make phone photography more interesting. While I’m by no means claiming to know much about the art of photography, I’ve picked up some helpful tips along the way – and here’s what usually results in better photos:
ShoppingBHG

This Blanket Is My Favorite Beach Accessory

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I love spending time at the beach during the summer. Nothing feels better to me than soaking up the sun and laying out on a blanket, feeling the cool breeze and hearing the waves crash in and out along the shoreline. I'd been searching high and low for a quality beach blanket to bring with me on my trips. After trying the Yeti Lowlands Blanket, I found a winner. The blanket has garnered a nearly perfect 5-star rating on Amazon, with reviewers saying that it's "worth every penny."
ApparelEsquire

The Best Leather Sneakers for Dressing Up, Down, and Everywhere In Between

So, you're on the hunt for a pair of leather sneakers. Good call! Canvas has its charm—we're all in on knockaround shoes around these parts—and bio-leathers and vegan alternatives have their place, but it's hard to beat good old-fashioned leather when you're in the market for sneakers that are comfortable right out of the box and get even better as you wear them in.