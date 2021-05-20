newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Mike Dean discusses iconic terrace celebration as Tranmere gear up for repeat play-off joy

By Ricky Charlesworth
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45iHAJ_0a5tXCYT00
Mike Dean celebrates Tranmere's win two years ago.

Premier League referee Mike Dean has ruled out a repeat of his terrace celebrations tonight.

The top flight whistler became a social media sensation two years ago when TV cameras clocked him going berserk as his beloved Tranmere Rovers sealed a play-off semi-final win.

Dean was seen waving his scarf and roaring his delight after the Birkenhead-based team saw off Forest Green before eventually reaching League One after beating Newport in the Wembley final.

Now, the 52-year-old official is hoping history repeats itself - in the sense that Tranmere get promoted, not his celebrations.

Managerless Rovers host Morecambe at Prenton Park tonight, looking to bounce back into the third tier after a cruel relegation last term due to the PPG method.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqTQD_0a5tXCYT00
BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Match referee Mike Dean of England during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park on July 11, 2019 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

When quizzed by Sky Sports if we can expect similar histrionics from him, Dean said: "I wouldn't have thought so!

"I got a little bit carried away at Forest Green.

"I think it was just a long, long season and luckily we got over the line in the end in the final. "I felt a bit stupid to be fair. But it's just the passion.

"I love the club. I've followed them for years, home and away since the mid-80s and it's great."

Dean will be one of 3,500 fans inside the ground tonight. And even though his profession is often at the forefront of fans' chants, he admits it's good to have them back.

"I've had a couple of games with supporters in," he added.

"I had a game at Chelsea on Tuesday night and it was strange having 8,000 there.

"It does make a big difference because emotions get more charge with supporters in. It's just great to have them back."

Sign up to the Mirror Football email here for the latest news and transfer gossip

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

351K+
Followers
68K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terrace#Chelsea#Night Games#Home Games#Forest Green#League One#Newport#Ppg#Sky Sports#Mirror Football#Prenton Park#Wembley#Joy#Whistler#Scarf#Top Flight#History#Berserk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Sky Sport
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFATribal Football

Barcelona discuss playing games at Montjuic

Barcelona are working on an agreement to play games in the Olympic Stadium at Montjuic if the Nou Camp renovations go ahead. “The idea in any club work is that while it is being done, the stadium does not lower its capacity beyond 80,000. However it has been noted that if the Camp Nou cannot welcome fans for a short period of time, they would be obligated to find a provisional new home and that would be, most likely the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Bournemouth finish with defeat to set up play-off clash with Brentford

Bournemouth will play Brentford in the Championship play-off semi-finals after finishing the season in sixth place following a 2-0 defeat to Stoke. Goals from Will Forrester and Tommy Smith saw the Cherries slump to their third straight defeat, with Jonathan Woodgate’s side losing momentum before their meeting with the Bees.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Lincoln set up Sunderland play-off tie with goalless draw

Lincoln will face Sunderland in the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-finals after being held to a goalless draw by AFC Wimbledon on the final day of the regular season. The result meant the Imps finished the campaign in fifth, one place below Sunderland, who drew 1-1 at home to relegated Northampton.
SportsBBC

SPFL: Clubs plan for return of up to 500 fans for play-offs

Dundee, Greenock Morton, Airdrieonians and Brechin City each hope to have up to 500 fans at their SPFL play-off finals with Covid-19 lockdown eased. Dundee are set to be in the Premiership decider after winning 3-0 at Raith in Wednesday's semi-final first leg. Morton and Airdrie square up with a...
Theater & DanceNME

Watch Jake Bugg’s cosmic party video for new single ‘Lost’

Jake Bugg has shared the new video for his latest single ‘Lost’ – you can watch the clip below. The song is taken from the Nottingham musician’s forthcoming new album ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’, which is set for release on August 20 via RCA Records. The video for ‘Lost’, directed...