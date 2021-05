Potentially thousands of lives could have been saved in Sweden had authorities imposed a nine-week lockdown during the early months of the pandemic, a study has suggested.Sweden, notably, chose not to close businesses and restrict movement early on in the pandemic despite pressure from health experts, while other European nations followed that path.Researchers in Germany studying the likely impact of tougher Covid restrictions in the first half of 2020 found a shutdown may have reduced infections and deaths in the country by about 75 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively.Sweden recorded close to 5,800 deaths by the beginning...