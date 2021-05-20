Jenner Tomaska of Next restaurant acclaim returns this summer with Esmé. What he’ll be cooking is anyone’s guess.

Are you a college student? Do you love beer? Knowing from experience, yes you do. Beer is like the staple drink of choice when you’re in college. It’s the cheapest to buy and the easiest to drink. And Chicago is known for some of the coolest and best places to grab a pint of the best craft beers. So if you’re a college student, living in or around Rogers park, here are 6 bars/restaurants/breweries you need to check out. All offering some staples, these places are a must if you’re looking to chill out and grab a couple with some friends (or by yourself, I won’t assume you have friends).