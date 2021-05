Officials with the Manti-La Sal National Forest are noticing an increase of visitors to the Forest, and with that, a lack of respect for Forest etiquette. “We are already seeing a number of trash bags and litter left behind from campers,” said Darren Olsen, acting Forest Supervisor. “Please take all your garbage back home with you. The Forest does not have dumpsters or trash collectors at most campgrounds or recreating areas, so please practice ‘Pack it in, Pack it Out’.”