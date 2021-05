In their last meeting, which took place on April 29, the Pittsburgh Penguins bested the Washington Capitals 5-4 in overtime. Both teams clinched playoff berth and are currently tied for first in the Eastern Division. Their next and final meeting of the regular season is scheduled for May 1 at 7:00 pm EST. This game will be all-important in the race to first place, but will also be a good game to watch. Let’s look over some of the key points for the Capitals in the upcoming match.