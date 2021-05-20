3 Ways Anti-Vaxxers Will Undercut Security With Misinformation
Misinformation campaigns thrive on inequality of knowledge, which bad actors use to drive a wedge between communities. When the entire world demands immediate access to a rare and finite resource, you always find criminals operating in the margins. This dynamic is particularly true with the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine threats are not limited to financial or national interests — one type of risk that's often overlooked in the larger vaccine security conversation is misinformation.