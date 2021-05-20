Traveling Diary Connects Women Around The World During Pandemic Isolation

It turns out Business Journals readers are a resilient bunch. Thirteen months of quarantining, constant nasal swabs and back-to-back video meetings have done little to dampen the spirits of respondents to a recent mental wellness in the workplace survey launched by American City Business Journals. In fact, well north of 80% say they are satisfied with their jobs and motivated to do their best for their employers, and the majority say their workplace stress has been unchanged or even decreased since the Covid-19 pandemic sent much of corporate America from downtown towers and office parks to the dining rooms, home offices and tricked-out garages of its workers.