Final Fantasy 14 Players Honor Berserk's Kentaro Miura With "Dark Knight Tribute"
Anime fans were rocked when it was revealed that the prolific creator of Berserk, Kentaro Miura, had passed, with a large number of players of the multiplayer massively online role-playing game, Final Fantasy XIV, putting together a "Dark Knight Tribute" to honor the mangaka. Berserk has been running since the 1980s, telling the story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk dealing with a world that is besieged by demons, with the anime franchise never afraid to dive into some serious blood and guts throughout. Though it doesn't have an anime series running now, Berserk remains a fan favorite.comicbook.com