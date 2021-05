At least eight people have died after a school shooting incident in Kazan, Russia’s fifth-largest city.Early reports indicated that two gunmen attacked secondary school number 175, on Dzhaudata Faizi Street, early on Tuesday morning.That information was later contradicted by a spokesperson for local police, who said there was one attacker, acting alone. The attacker was detained in the course of the police operation.Local media named the gunman as 19-year old Ilnaz Galyaliyev, a former pupil at the school.A video, leaked on social media, purportedly showing Mr Galyaliyev’s interrogation by police suggests the gunman may have been suffering from a...