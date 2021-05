A half dozen area fire departments were called overnight to the golf course outside of Cuba City. Crews responded around 12:30am Sunday to Cole Acres Golf and Supper Club for a large structure fire. The upper dining portion of the facility was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. Crews battled the blaze for nearly three hours, with some officials remaining on site until about 6am. To help extinguish the fire, officials used water from the adjacent municipal swimming pool that had just been filled this past week. Although the restaurant and clubhouse portion of the facility will remain closed until further notice, staff say they plan to continue operating the golf course using the groundskeeper building as a temporary office. Investigators are still reviewing the cause of the blaze.