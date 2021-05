CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Stephen King is widely recognized as one of the most prolific popular writers in modernity, and that was a reputation that he earned early in his career. It was only a year-and-a-half after his first novel, Carrie, was published that the earliest Constant Readers had their second opportunity to experience King’s sophomore effort, the vampire throwback tale ‘Salem’s Lot. That, however, wasn’t the only onset pattern born in those early days, as just as it only took a short while for the telekinetic prom queen to get a live-action adaptation, it took no time at all for Hollywood to take an interest in King’s bloodsucker tale.