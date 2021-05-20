newsbreak-logo
POTUS

White House encouraged by 'reports of a potential cease-fire' in Gaza

By Brett Samuels
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEiiq_0a5tVpT200

The White House on Thursday said it was encouraged by reports of a looming cease-fire between Israel and Hamas after more than a week of violence in and around the Gaza Strip.

"We have seen reports of a potential cease-fire, which we certainly see as encouraging, but we are not in a position to get ahead of any agreements that may be brokered," press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

White House officials have had dozens of calls with top officials in Israel and across the Middle East, and President Biden has held four calls in recent days with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden had called for a "significant de-escalation" in the violence between Israel and Hamas by Wednesday in the most recent call between leaders.

Psaki would not confirm whether a cease-fire agreement had been reached, but she hinted that the Israelis may be close to winding down their operation against Hamas.

"We have seen reports of a potential cease-fire. That is certainly encouraging," Psaki said. "And we believe that they are at the point where they certainly should be positioned to bring an end to this conflict."

"We are going to continue to press behind the scenes, press through intensive, quiet diplomacy to bring an end to the conflict," she added.

The Wall Street Journal reported a cease-fire could come as soon as Friday. Bloomberg News reported that Netanyahu will convene Israel's security Cabinet on Thursday night to discuss a possible cease-fire.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would not confirm whether a cease-fire agreement had been reached.

The press secretary noted the current conflict has been going on for roughly 10 days, while violence that broke out in 2014 dragged on for more than 50 .

The Israeli military has conducted hundreds of airstrikes against what it says are Hamas targets in Gaza over the past week, while Hamas has fired more than 3,000 rockets at civilian targets in Israel.

While Biden and many Republicans have defended Israel, saying it has a right to defend itself, the president has faced pressure from the left as hundreds of Palestinians, including children, are killed or injured by rocket fire.

—Tal Axelrod contributed.

Related
MilitaryPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — (AP) — The Israeli military unleashed another heavy wave of airstrikes Monday on the Gaza Strip, saying it destroyed militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders. International diplomacy to end the weeklong war that has killed hundreds appeared to make little headway. Israel...
WorldUS News and World Report

Calls Mount for Gaza-Israel Cease-Fire, Greater US Efforts

U.N. Security Council diplomats and Muslim foreign ministers convened emergency weekend meetings to demand a stop to civilian bloodshed as Israeli warplanes carried out the deadliest single attacks in nearly a week of Hamas rocket barrages and Israeli airstrikes. President Joe Biden gave no signs of stepping up public pressure...
MilitaryPosted by
Axios

Israel to continue Gaza operation, officials rule out cease-fire for now

The Israeli security cabinet on Sunday decided to continue the Gaza operation, according to military plans. Israeli officials said a cease-fire is not on the table right now. Why it matters: There was a growing feeling within the military and senior defense establishment ahead of the cabinet meeting that Israel should start moving toward ending the operation.
Middle EastArab American News

More then 200 Palestinians now killed in Gaza, Blinken says he has not seen proof Hamas was in destroyed media tower

PALESTINE – As Israel continued its assault on Gaza, with at least 220 Palestinians killed, including 59 children, and over 1,300 wounded by Monday tallies, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had personally not seen evidence for Israel’s claim that Hamas was present at a building used by international media it destroyed on Saturday.
Middle EastForeign Policy

Calls for Israel-Gaza Cease-Fire Intensify

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Israel continues Gaza bombing campaign amid cease-fire calls, Chile chooses its constitutional assembly, and Cyclone Tauktae approaches India. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here. Israel-Gaza Conflict Enters Second Week. Gaza endured heavy Israeli...
Middle EastPosted by
Action News Jax

Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — (AP) — Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people Sunday, medics said, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled the fourth war between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza would rage on despite international efforts to broker a cease-fire.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Omar: 'Appalling' for US to move forward with arms sale to Israel

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said Monday it would be “appalling” for the Biden administration to proceed with a planned precision-guided munitions sale to Israel amid its ongoing conflict with Gaza. “It would be appalling for the Biden administration to go through with $735 million in precision-guided weaponry to Netanyahu without...
Middle EastGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Israel strikes Gaza home of Hamas leader, destroys AP office

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israel slammed the Gaza Strip with airstrikes on Saturday, in a dramatic escalation that included bombing the home of a senior Hamas leader, killing a family of 10 in a refugee camp — most of them children — and pulverizing a high-rise that housed The Associated Press and other media.
WorldPosted by
Newsweek

These Progressive Democrats Have Spoken Out Against Israel's Actions

President Joe Biden on Saturday confirmed his support for Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas rocket attacks during a phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but also "voiced his concern" about violent scenes in the West Bank. In a phone call with the Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud...