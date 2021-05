Today is National 'Eat What You Want' Day, meaning there's no excuse not to eat everything and anything you want, even if it's an entire box of chocolates and then some... We're celebrating the indulgent day with these salted almond butter cups - mimicking the traditional Reese's PB cups, minus the dairy. This recipe also calls for almond butter instead of peanut butter but since you can have it your way today (and every day) feel free to stick to traditional with PB if that's what you prefer.