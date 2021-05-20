More than 3,400 cases of Indian variant confirmed in UK - a 15% rise in a day

More than 3,400 cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the UK - an increase of 15% in just one day.

Yesterday, Matt Hancock said the figure stood at 2,967.

A total of 3,424 cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus B1.617.2 have now been confirmed in the UK, Public Health England said.

The figures are up to May 19, and represent a rise of 2,111 on the previous week.

In England 3,245 cases have now been confirmed, along with 136 in Scotland, 28 in Wales and 15 in Northern Ireland.

It comes amid reports that for three weeks in April and May, eight local authorities in England - including Blackburn with Darwen which is among the areas worst hit by the India variant - did not have access to the full data on positive tests in their area, meaning more than 700 cases were not reported and traced locally.

The Government has admitted there had been a delay in people who had been in contact with hundreds of others who had tested positive for Covid-19 in Blackburn

Number 10 and the Department of Health confirmed there had been a "temporary delay" in the system which contacts people at risk of infection.

It's a rise of 15% since the day before (Image: Getty Images)

And according to the BBC, a government report revealed for three weeks in April and May, eight local authorities in England did not have access to full data on positive tests in their area.

In total 734 positive tests across the eight areas were not reported.

Meanwhile, Matt Hancock was accused of misleading MPs over the reason for delaying India's inclusion on the travel 'red list'.

And new figures suggest four in five people in England aged 60 and over are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, figures suggest.

An estimated 81.6% of people in this age group had received both doses of a vaccine by May 16.

Some 37.4% of people aged 55 to 59 are estimated to have had both doses, along with 30.0% of people aged 50 to 54.

Case numbers of the new variant are increasing rapidly (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

People aged 60 and over were in the top seven groups on the priority list for vaccines, with initial doses offered to over-80s from early December and over-70s from mid-January.

The figures for vaccinations were published by NHS England, and have been combined with population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

In Bolton, where the Indian variant of coronavirus has pushed Covid-19 case rates to the highest anywhere in the UK, 82.2% of people aged 60 and over are fully vaccinated, up from 75.2% seven days earlier, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

In Blackburn with Darwen, which has the second highest rate in the UK and where the Indian variant is also driving a spike in cases, 79.2% of those aged 60 and over have received both doses, up from 74.3%.

In Bedford, which has the third highest rate, the proportion of people 60 and over fully vaccinated has risen week-on-week from 72.4% to 80.4%.

The highest estimated proportion of people aged 60 and over to be fully vaccinated is in Mid Suffolk (93.2%), followed by Harborough (91.5%) and Stratford-on-Avon (91.0%).

The lowest proportion is in the City of London (54.5%) followed by the London boroughs of Tower Hamlets (55.6%) and Westminster (56.9%).

More than three-quarters (77.1%) of people in England aged 40 to 44 are likely to have had their first dose of a vaccine, along with four in five (80.7%) people aged 45 to 49.

In Bolton, 68.0% of people aged 16 and over are likely to received a first dose, up from 64.1% the previous week.

Blackburn with Darwen recorded a smaller rise, up from 60.6% to 62.7%, while in Bedford the proportion is estimated to have increased from 66.3% to 68.2%.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said almost 14,000 vaccinations had been given in Bolton and Blackburn since the previous Friday and more than 26,000 in the past week.

A campaign of surge testing for new cases of coronavirus is taking place in both areas, along with an expanded rollout of vaccinations.

NHS England's lead for the NHS Covid vaccination programme, Dr Emily Lawson, said: "The fastest and most successful NHS vaccination programme is continuing at record speed with figures showing that eight in 10 people aged 40-49 have already received their first jab.

"It is thanks to the sheer hard work and dedication of NHS staff and volunteers that this could happen so quickly and it is their efforts that have meant that seven in 10 adults have received a first jab with two in five people have received both doses.

"People aged 34 and 35 are also eligible from today and bookings continue to surge. Our message remains: when you are invited for your jab please come forward and get vital protection against coronavirus for you and your loved ones."