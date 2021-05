A teenage in Gratiot County is to be sentenced as a juvenile in the August 2019 killing of his 11-year-old sister. 17-year-old Corbin Redman, who was 15 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty in February to a single count of careless or reckless discharge of a firearm causing death. Redman was charged in the death of Addison Redman. Police say she died from a 20 gauge shotgun blast to her head.