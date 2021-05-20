newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Research Highlights from 2021 ACSM Virtual Annual Meeting: Exercise in Regenerative Medicine

Newswise
 1 day ago

Newswise — This year’s ACSM World Congress on the Basic Science of Exercise in Regenrative Medicine focuses on the cutting-edge science in this rapidly developing field. Chaired by Marcas M. Bamman, Ph.D., FACSM, from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, this world congress brings together leading scientists in and outside of the exercise field to discuss advances in the field across a range of diseases and conditions. The programming schedule includes sessions on disease-specific foci across multiple levels of scientific inquiry (e.g., animal models, clinical trials, exercise-drug/device interactions, etc.).

www.newswise.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Study Design#Clinical Medicine#Clinical Studies#Scientific Studies#Medical Studies#Newswise#Acsm World Congress#Facsm#Northwestern University#Nih#Pd#University Of Alabama#Mpt#Cancer#Neurodegenerative#View#Exercise Efficacy#Endurance Exercise#Clinical Trials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
DementiaNewswise

Pitt, WashU Awarded $10.7 Million for Alzheimer’s Disease Genetic Research

Newswise — PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2021 – Despite decades of research and investment, the genetic underpinnings of Alzheimer’s disease are still largely unknown, stymieing drug development and early diagnosis efforts. A new $10.7 million, five-year project led by the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis aims to change that with the first comprehensive study using whole genome sequencing to address a critical gap in knowledge about the disease.
HealthEurekAlert

Research news tip sheet: Story ideas from Johns Hopkins Medicine

Https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/news/newsroom/news-releases/research-story-tip-johns-hopkins-medicine-team-tests-medical-marijuana-as-possible-therapy-for-chronic-itch. Media Contact: Sheree-Monet Wisdom, swisdom1@jhmi.edu. Chronic itch -- known clinically as chronic pruritus -- is characterized as an unrelenting and sometimes even debilitating sensation to itch, and often lowers the quality of life for those who suffer with it. Treating the condition has been difficult because there are few...
Sciencenutraingredients-usa.com

Study: CurQfen complex delivers curcumin to key brain regions, improves memory

Curcumin from the branded curcumin-fenugreek complex, CurQfen, may be delivered to the hippocampus of the brain and improve locomotor activity and spatial memory, says a new pharmacokinetic study with rats. Data published in Nutritional Neuroscience​ indicated that the brain distribution of curcumin occurred most in the hippocampus, followed by the...
Sciencenutraingredients-usa.com

Validating ResistAid’s prebiotic effects: New study supports arabinogalactan’s microbiome benefits

The immune support benefits of Lonza’s arabinogalactan ingredient ResistAid may be linked to its ability to modulate the gut microbiome as a prebiotic, says a new study. Data published in Nutrition​ indicated that 15 grams per day of ResistAid for six weeks was not only safe and well-tolerated but also modulated the microbiota, leading to changes in the short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) profile.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study examines the connection between human gut microbiota and health, mortality

The study conducted by the University of Turku and the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare together with an international research team is so far the largest population-level study in the world examining the connection between human gut microbiota and health and mortality in the following decades. The composition of...
Science3DPrint.com

ROKIT Healthcare launches ‘INVIVO CAMPUS’, a global e-learning platform for regenerative medicine and bioprinting technologies

ROKIT Healthcare, a South Korean biotechnology company developing 4D bioprinting applications in regenerative medicine, has launched an e-learning service platform around bioprinting and other cutting-edge technologies. INVIVO Campus seeks to lower the barriers to cutting-edge technologies like bioprinting by providing structured educational contents ranging from basic to advanced. The contents...
SciencePosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Research from Fukushima Medical University School of Medicine Yields New Data on Environmental Research and Public Health (Factors Hindering Social Participation among Older Residents from Evacuation Zones after the Nuclear Power Plant Accident …)

Insurance Daily News -- Investigators discuss new findings in environmental research and public health. According to news originating from Fukushima,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Considering the health effects of radiation accompanying the nuclear power plant accident that occurred in the wake of the Great East Japan Earthquake, this study aimed to examine social participation after the disaster and factors hindering participation among citizens aged 65 years from designated evacuation zones inside the Fukushima prefecture.”
Health Servicesaustinnews.net

Living Health Integrative Medicine is Named Best Alternative Wellness Therapy for 2021 by 'What's Up Annapolis'

Living Health Integrative Medicine Provides Natural and Effective Approaches that Address the Underlying Causes of Health Issues. ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Dr. Tom Chaney and Dr. Steph Chaney, Co-Founders of Living Health Integrative Medicine, are pleased to announce that their clinic was named Best Alternative Wellness Therapy for 2021 by 'What's Up Annapolis' magazine.
ScienceNewswise

Covid-19 Alters Gray Matter Volume in the Brain, New Study Shows

Newswise — Covid-19 patients who receive oxygen therapy or experience fever show reduced gray matter volume in the frontal-temporal network of the brain, according to a new study led by researchers at Georgia State University and the Georgia Institute of Technology. The study found lower gray matter volume in this...
Diseases & Treatmentscase.edu

“Cell Therapy for Neurological Injury: From Preclinical Research to Clinical Trials”

Many neurological conditions require extended hospitalization, extensive rehabilitative therapy and/or institutional care, creating enormous quality-of-life and cost burdens. Stroke is one such area in which the clinical need is particularly significant. “Ischemic” and “hemorrhagic” are two primary classifications for stroke. The first is caused by a blood clot event, and...
Healthsmallcapnews.co.uk

Aspetar rewards young researchers for the advancement of sports medicine

For the third time in a row, the Aspetar Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Hospital presented the award to young researchers, during the 36th International Conference on Sports Medicine from 24 to 27 September in the Greek capital, Athens. The award is given in honor of cooperation cooperation and joint efforts...
Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

LIPINOVA SPMs: a clinically proven immune-nutrition solution for the management of inflammation

The lifestyle habits and decisions of societies today such as poor nutrition, alcohol and tobacco consumption, inadequate physical activity as well as pollution and stress, give rise to 75% of the chronic disease suffered today including cardiovascular disease (CVD), atherosclerosis, metabolic syndrome, cancer, osteoarticular health, and neurodegenerative diseases among others. These illnesses are caused or exacerbated by unresolved or uncontrolled inflammation and have a deficit of ‘Specialized Pro-resolving Mediators’ (SPMs), or an imbalance in the mediators of the inflammatory response. A familiar occurrence of uncontrolled inflammation is one suffered by patients following a severe Covid-19 infection, a disease characterized by pulmonary hyper-inflammation and potentially life-threatening “cytokine storms”1​.
ScienceNature.com

Exploring the feasibility of using real-world data from a large clinical data research network to simulate clinical trials of Alzheimer’s disease

In this study, we explored the feasibility of using real-world data (RWD) from a large clinical research network to simulate real-world clinical trials of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The target trial (i.e., NCT00478205) is a Phase III double-blind, parallel-group trial that compared the 23 mg donepezil sustained release with the 10 mg donepezil immediate release formulation in patients with moderate to severe AD. We followed the target trial’s study protocol to identify the study population, treatment regimen assignments and outcome assessments, and to set up a number of different simulation scenarios and parameters. We considered two main scenarios: (1) a one-arm simulation: simulating a standard-of-care (SOC) arm that can serve as an external control arm; and (2) a two-arm simulation: simulating both intervention and control arms with proper patient matching algorithms for comparative effectiveness analysis. In the two-arm simulation scenario, we used propensity score matching controlling for baseline characteristics to simulate the randomization process. In the two-arm simulation, higher serious adverse event (SAE) rates were observed in the simulated trials than the rates reported in original trial, and a higher SAE rate was observed in the 23 mg arm than in the 10 mg SOC arm. In the one-arm simulation scenario, similar estimates of SAE rates were observed when proportional sampling was used to control demographic variables. In conclusion, trial simulation using RWD is feasible in this example of AD trial in terms of safety evaluation. Trial simulation using RWD could be a valuable tool for post-market comparative effectiveness studies and for informing future trials’ design. Nevertheless, such an approach may be limited, for example, by the availability of RWD that matches the target trials of interest, and further investigations are warranted.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Loras opens new space for cancer, exercise research

A Loras College clinical trial examining connections between exercise and quality of life for cancer patients will soon start serving patients in its new home. School leaders, alumni and members of the health care community gathered on Friday to celebrate the opening of a new, dedicated facility for the Cancer Research in Exercise Science Laboratory. Students and staff on the project also are preparing to start seeing patients as early as next week after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.