A Brooklyn man whose 2006 murder conviction was tossed last month because of the ineffectiveness of his trial lawyer was ordered released under supervision Monday. James Davis, 36, had been held at Rikers Island since the conviction was thrown out on April 21 and he was transferred to the jail complex from Riverview Correctional Facility. He’d spent nearly two decades behind bars for the 2004 fatal shooting of Blake Harper, 21, during a party at the Brooklyn Prince Hall Temple on Pennsylvania Ave. in East New York.