Of course protestors have a right to demonstrate in favor of Palestine, of Israel, or to call for peace between them. And in my mind, people even have a right to shout “Death to Jews” or “Death to Arabs” (I think it’s illegal in some countries). But in fact, pro-Palestinian demonstrations are burgeoning, while pro-Israeli ones are very rare and sometimes broken up by police, who can’t guarantee the safety of pro-Israeli demonstrators. While it should be legal to shout such things so long as it doesn’t lead to or encourage imminent violence, I deplore such hatred with every fiber of my being.