Chinese regulators recently slapped a $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba. But the company actually has a larger problem: maintaining its lead over the competition. The Chinese e-commerce giant reported an operating loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter ending in March. The loss was mostly because Alibaba booked the $2.8 billion fine for anticompetitive behavior in that quarter. Excluding the fine, Alibaba’s operating profit would have risen 48% from a year earlier. Regulators say the company forced merchants to sell goods exclusively on its platform instead of those of its rivals, in a practice called er xuan yi, meaning “choose one out of two.”