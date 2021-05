Tisbury Police Chief Mark Saloio has announced his retirement effective Nov. 5. In a letter to town leaders Monday morning, Saloio thanked the town for the opportunity to serve as chief, said it was time for him to move on from law enforcement, and noted his accomplishments in preparing the department for state certification. In the letter, he cited updating the department’s systems, instituting regular equipment and personnel inspections and “modernizing the agency” as among his accomplishments.