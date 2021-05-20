newsbreak-logo
Penn Medicine to Require All Health System Employees to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

 1 day ago

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA—The University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS) will require all employees and clinical staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by no later than Sept. 1, 2021. The decision, announced May 19, 2021, places UPHS among the first health systems and as the nation’s largest to date to mandate the vaccination for all its employees. UPHS is part of Penn Medicine, which also includes the Perelman School of Medicine.

