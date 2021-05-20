Olivia Rodrigo’s new album ‘Sour’ has a Taylor Swift co-writing credit

Taylor Swift is about to receive a very important award, we tell you more. We announced it to you a few days ago, after Olivia Rodrigo, The Weekend is confirmed to perform on the stage of the BRIT Awards. The ceremony will take place at the O2 Arena in London on May 11 and will honor several artists including Taylor Swift. Indeed, the artist is preparing to receive “the price of the world icon”, the highest award given by the BRITs, and will thus become the very first woman, as well as the first non-British artist, to be awarded this distinction. The artist is rewarded for his “immense impact on music around the world, its incredible repertoire and its achievements to date”. The BRITs also add in a press release that: “Taylor’s career is unmatched and his music and influence have resonated with millions of people around the world.”