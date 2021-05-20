Olivia Rodrigo’s new album ‘Sour’ has a Taylor Swift co-writing credit
Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut album ‘Sour‘, which is released later today (May 20), has been revealed to have a Taylor Swift co-writing credit on it. Rodrigo’s album track ‘1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back’ includes a song co-credited to Swift and her writing partner Jack Antonoff despite it not being a collaboration. Instead, Rodrigo’s song interpolates melodies from ‘New Year’s Day’, the closing ballad on Swift’s 2017 album ‘Reputation‘.www.nme.com