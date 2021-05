Advanced Education in General Dentistry, NYU Langone - Puerto Rico. What Andrew Gibbs loves most about dentistry is the “human interaction aspect” of the profession, placing enormous value on the irreplaceable relationships and bonds he has the opportunity to form with the patients who sit in his chair. Having taught himself at the age of 19 to speak Spanish fluently, he has had the opportunity to connect with countless Spanish speaking patients in his time providing care at Touro Dental Health—the 115-chair clinical teaching practice at the Touro College of Dental Medicine (TCDM). As many of them have never had access before to a dental care provider with the ability to speak Spanish, Andrew shares that his patients are always impressed, and grateful, for his ability to do so.