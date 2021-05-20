Rockwall GLOW Run for the WIN 5K shines bright for victims of family violence

ROCKWALL, TX – May 12, 2021 — The Rockwall Police Department held a memorial service in honor of National Police Week, honoring officers across the state who died in the line of duty this past year. Among the fallen who were honored during the ceremony was Rockwall Police Department Officer Tracy Gaines, who died during the morning hours of Aug. 3, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. The names and ranks of the 57 law enforcement officers who have passed were read aloud, followed by words of prayer and words of remembrance from former Rockwall Mayor Jim Pruitt, City Manager Mary Smith and Rockwall Police Department Chief Max Geron.