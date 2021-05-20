newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Roe v. Wade on the Ropes

By Jackson Ronnie
todaynewspost.com
 6 hours ago

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on SoundCloud. The Supreme Court agreed to hear a case next term that could result in a significant modification or overturn of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. At issue is a Mississippi law that would ban the procedure after 15 weeks of gestation. That is well before a fetus is viable outside the womb and, under Roe, states may not ban abortion prior to viability.

todaynewspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Legislature#Ropes#Abortion#U S Supreme Court#Medicaid#State Court#Khn#Soundcloud#Politico#The Pink Sheet#The Supreme Court#Cdc#Republicans#Maskless#Americans#Cnn#Itunes#Google Play#Pocket Casts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
Related
Pharmaceuticalstucson.com

KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Drug Price Effort Hits a Snag

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on SoundCloud. The high cost of prescription drugs is a top health issue for the public and politicians, but concerns raised by a group of moderate Democrats threaten to derail a bill being pushed by House Democratic leaders. Meanwhile, the Food...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Supreme Court takes case that could diminish Roe v. Wade | White House to send US-authorized vaccines overseas for first time

Welcome to Monday’s Overnight Health Care. Public safety tip: always watch the road. The 'gram is just not worth it. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com, and jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @NateWeixel, @PeterSullivan4, and @JustineColeman8. Today: The conservative-majority Supreme Court is going to take...
Congress & CourtsYubaNet

Supreme Court to Hear Abortion Ban Case Challenging Roe v. Wade

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court granted Mississippi’s request to review a case challenging the state’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. These kind of bans on abortion prior to viability have been unconstitutional since 1973, when the Supreme Court decided the landmark case Roe v. Wade. In this case, the Court has agreed to consider the question as to whether all previability prohibitions on abortion are unconstitutional.
Illinois StateQuad-Cities Times

Watch now: If Roe v. Wade is challenged, what will be the impact on Illinois?

SPRINGFIELD — The Supreme Court announced Monday that it would hear a case from Mississippi challenging Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion. Regardless of that outcome, abortion access will likely continue uninterrupted in Illinois due to a series of laws enacted in recent years in anticipation of a federal rollback.
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court Is Taking Direct Aim at Roe v. Wade

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court announced that it will reconsider the constitutional prohibition against abortion bans before fetal viability. This decision indicates that the ultra-conservative five-justice majority is prepared to move aggressively against Roe v. Wade rather than tinker around the edges of abortion rights. The court will take on state laws that seek to outlaw abortion at early—and perhaps all—stages of pregnancy. It seems likely that the justices took this case for the express purpose of overturning Roe and allowing the government to enact draconian abortion bans that have been unconstitutional for nearly half a century.
Mississippi StateTelegraph

Supreme Court Will Weigh in on Mississippi's 15-Week Abortion Ban, a Direct Threat to Roe v. Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will review the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, which is a direct challenge to the protections codified by Roe v. Wade in 1973. The decision to hear the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is a victory for anti-choice activists and a signal that the court’s new conservative majority may be poised to roll back reproductive rights across the country.
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

SCOTUS Agrees To Hear An Abortion Case Next Term Designed To Overturn Roe v. Wade

Supreme Court reporter Mark Joseph Stern reports that Project Blitz: The Christian Nationalist Attack on America today has finally achieved its long-desired goal of getting a test case before the U.S. Supreme Court which directly challenges Roe v. Wade (1973). A Supreme Court stacked by Republicans with conservative activist judges favorable to this anti-abortion position, all too frequently disregards stare decisis and established precedent. The Supreme Court Is Taking Direct Aim at Roe v. Wade:
Congress & CourtsMic

'Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health' is SCOTUS's first chance to overturn 'Roe'

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a potentially critical case on abortion rights, raising alarms that the lopsidedly conservative bench may be on the cusp of eroding the reproductive rights granted by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, centers on a 2018 Mississippi law that would bar people from terminating their pregnancies, even during the extreme early stages of pregnancy in which the fetus would have no viable chance for survival outside the womb.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Roe v. Wade’s survival just got a little more unlikely

Until now, many observers of the Supreme Court (myself included) shared a theory about how the court would probably handle Roe v. Wade in the coming years. Though it’s often hard to predict what the justices will do, the theory held that they would attempt to destroy Roe without overruling it.
PoliticsFox News

DeSantis will 'absolutely sue' federal government if H.R. 1 is passed

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," April 29, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: And this is a special Ingraham Angle Town Hall, it is the Red State Trailblazers. And look, since the pandemic began, states led by Republican governors have far outpaced those led by their Democrat counterparts. And I'm talking from the lowest unemployment rates to the highest GDP growth. Red State governors have cared for their constituents and they've preserved our God given freedoms and when they had to restore them.
PoliticsFlorida Star

Civil Rights Groups Sue Georgia Over New Sweeping Voter Suppression Law

ATLANTA — Civil rights groups have filed a new federal lawsuit against Georgia’s sweeping law that makes it much harder for all Georgians to vote, particularly voters of color, new citizens, and religious communities. The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Georgia, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF),...