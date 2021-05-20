‘The Batman’: New Promotional Art Shows Off Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit

A brand new promotional artwork from The Batman showing off Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit has surfaced online. DC’s upcoming slate is ripe with exciting projects but the one that has audiences the most excited is Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman is set to be a dark and gothic take on The Caped Crusader, bringing a new level of grunge to the moody character. Audiences were wowed last summer when Reeves debuted the first trailer at DC Fandome, with most of the praise being hurled towards Pattinson’s rough take on Batman as well as the make-shift Batsuit the actor was sporting.