The Royal Family Snubbed Meghan and Harry on Their Anniversary

Prince Harry revealed the important advice Meghan Markle gave him before they exited the royal family. "I do think that kind of old way of thinking the prince, the princess, all of these little girls reading these wonderful fairy tales, going, 'All I want to be is a princess.' I am thinking … I forgot, I am not going to get it right, so I am not going to say it," he began. "But my wife had the most amazing sort of explanation to that. I am not going to get it right – you don’t need to be a princess, you can create the life that will be better than any princess. Something along those lines, and that’s coming from her own experience. We got together and she is like, 'Wow this is very different than what my friends in the beginning said.'"