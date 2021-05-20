The Royal Family Snubbed Meghan and Harry on Their Anniversary
Yesterday was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's third wedding anniversary, but you'd never have known it from perusing the royal family's social media. Not only did Princess Beatrice announce that she's pregnant with her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Wednesday, but the royal family shared a number of announcements—but pointedly ignored Meghan and Harry's anniversary. This comes on heels of Prince Harry's appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, in which the prince said that he'd been caught in a cycle of "pain and suffering" within the royal family.www.marieclaire.com