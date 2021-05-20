newsbreak-logo
New TimeSplitters Game Coming, Free Radical Design Reformed

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe TimeSplitters series is back, or at least it's on its way back with a new game from the original developers. Publisher Deep Silver has announced the creation of a new studio that will be tasked with developing a new entry in the series--and you might be familiar with the name.

