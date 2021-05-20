Call of Duty: Cold War's new Zombies Easter Egg starts now in Outbreak

The modern Call of Duty franchise -- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- has skill-based matchmaking, and it's proven to be a controversial sticking point for many players of the game. In addition to the Call of Duty franchise, other games, like Fortnite, make use of SBMM, and it has seemingly never not been both controversial and divisive. That said, according to a new report, Battlefield 6 is not going to make use of SBMM, or at least it won't make use of SBMM like the Call of Duty franchise does.