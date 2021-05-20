newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call of Duty: Cold War's new Zombies Easter Egg starts now in Outbreak

By Morgan Park
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It's midseason update day in the world of Call of Duty, and that means a dizzying number of things to do across both Warzone and Black Ops – Cold War. But behind the flashy Nakatomi Plaza and multiplayer maps is a pretty big update to Cold War's Outbreak Zombies mode. Starting today, Outbreak mode has a new "main quest" (or Easter Egg) that continues the elaborate Zombies narrative and sets the stage for a new, traditional Zombies map coming in Season 4.

www.pcgamer.com
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Fish#Today Zombies#Black Ops#Stealth Mode#War Games#Orda Encounter#Morgan Park Morgan#Fps#Outbreak Mode#Weird Stealth Games#Multiplayer Maps#Puzzle#Die Maschine#Limited Time Mode#Standoff Map#Round Based Maps#Warzone Shaders#Artifacts#Normal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Update Adds New Gun

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update is live alongside patch notes, which reveal that a new weapon has been added to not just Black Ops Cold War, but Warzone as well. More specifically, with the new update, the CARV.2 Tactical Rifle has been added. As always, it can be purchased via the in-game store and via bundle, but it can also be unlocked via in-game challenges in both multiplayer and zombies.
attackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty Warzone: Best CARV.2 Loadout

Call of Duty Warzone has officially welcomed the CARV.2, a tactical rifle added as part of Black Ops Cold War’s ongoing third season. The unlock requirements for the new gun are simple; you can find those details here. The tactical rifle weapon class is already a formidable force in Verdansk,...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Black Ops Cold War gets a new weapon, fresh playlists today

Treyarch is following up the recent Season 3 launch in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with a little bit of new content. Thursday’s update in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War brings the usual weekly refresh to the game’s multiplayer playlists, but it also introduces a new weapon.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Sledgehammer to Develop the New Call of Duty Being Released Later This Year

Recently, Activision announced that Sledgehammer Games who developed the popular Call of Duty: WW2 and other Call of Duty titles would be developing the newest Call of Duty game. They noted in their Q1 report that the upcoming Call of Duty game will have some connection to Call of Duty Warzone. While there is not yet a title or a lot of information about the game, the game will be released in the fall later this year.
Video GamesComicBook

Battlefield 6: Controversial Call of Duty Feature Reportedly Not in New Battlefield

The modern Call of Duty franchise -- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- has skill-based matchmaking, and it's proven to be a controversial sticking point for many players of the game. In addition to the Call of Duty franchise, other games, like Fortnite, make use of SBMM, and it has seemingly never not been both controversial and divisive. That said, according to a new report, Battlefield 6 is not going to make use of SBMM, or at least it won't make use of SBMM like the Call of Duty franchise does.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Rumor: Rambo, John McClane Coming To Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War And Warzone

As Call of Duty continues to embrace the 80s with content for both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, there are rumors swirling about some iconic characters from that era coming to the game(s) as operator skins. The official Call of Duty twitter has been the source of speculation here based on some not-so-cryptic tweets hinting at Rambo a little while ago, and the Die Hard protagonist more recently. You can see those tweets below here and connect the dots.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Call of Duty teases 80s action heroes for Mobile, Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Activision has recently announced the crossover of Call of Duty: Mobile, Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with 80s action heroes, and as a part of it, John Rambo and John McClane will be making their way to all three games. For those who don’t know, John Rambo and John McClane are iconic characters from Rambo and Die Hard film series respectively.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Raven is trying to raise Call of Duty: Warzone's skill ceiling

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven has said it is close to a "balance homeostasis", where most weapon options are "at the very least viable" - leaving it to focus on raising the skill ceiling of the game. The developer shared its balance change philosophy as part of the patch...
Video GamesDen of Geek

Resident Evil Village: How to Unlock Every Weapon

Resident Evil Village is much more action-oriented than Resident Evil 7 was, which means that you’re going to have to rely on the game’s extensive collection of guns and weapons in order to survive its toughest challenges and tallest vampires. While you could technically beat Resident Evil Village with only...