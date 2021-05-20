Call of Duty: Cold War's new Zombies Easter Egg starts now in Outbreak
It's midseason update day in the world of Call of Duty, and that means a dizzying number of things to do across both Warzone and Black Ops – Cold War. But behind the flashy Nakatomi Plaza and multiplayer maps is a pretty big update to Cold War's Outbreak Zombies mode. Starting today, Outbreak mode has a new "main quest" (or Easter Egg) that continues the elaborate Zombies narrative and sets the stage for a new, traditional Zombies map coming in Season 4.www.pcgamer.com