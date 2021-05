PUBG Mobile Season 18 is coming to an end, and after that, Season 19 will make its way to the game. The update will bring a bunch of season-exclusive outfits, emotes, weapon skins, and more, along with the new Royale Pass. In addition to this, the tiers of all the players will get reset, and they will have to start ranking up again. Here is the exact release time of the PUBG Mobile Season 19 update.