Pay TV Business Slightly Trims Net Loss In Subscribers

After less than three years, AT&T is pulling the plug on its entertainment ambitions, selling off the WarnerMedia division it paid $85 billion for in 2018 to Discovery. The companies announced this morning that WarnerMedia's entertainment assets would combine with Discovery to create a "premier, standalone global entertainment company," according to a press release. The new deal means AT&T will receive about $43 billion. AT&T's shareholders would also receive "stock representing 71% of the new company," the press release adds. The new deal will work to bring "compelling content to DTC subscribers across its portfolio, including HBO Max and the recently launched discovery+." So, in terms of content, the deal will combine "WarnerMedia's storied content library of popular and valuable IP with Discovery's global footprint."