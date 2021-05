No matter what type of smartphone or tablet you have, all devices have at least a few apps already installed on them from the very beginning. An app, short for the word “application,” is a software program that’s specifically designed for a smartphone or tablet. Different brands and systems may include slightly different apps, but when you remove a new device from the box, there will be some selection of apps ready for you to use. However, there are many more apps available than just the ones your device has at the start. You have the ability to add the apps you want to your device.