Ever wonder what the top pros do in the days leading into a race? For this week’s one-hour workout, we have the bike session that former 70.3 world champion Holly Lawrence does the day before every race. We also did this workout with Lawrence yesterday in the first of our Triathlete monthly Zwift rides—stay tuned for details for the next Zwift ride, which is scheduled for Tuesday, June 1, at 9 a.m. MDT.