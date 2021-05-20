“Doc” Robert Rost, the Man Who Modernized Show Jumping

This week Brice is ecstatic to welcome back to the podcast @JackAtkins21 for his exclusive first interview since being on the netflix hit show “The Circle.” Brice and Jack discussed the origin of their friendship, Jack’s process of getting on “The Circle”, his fashion for the show, his knowledge of make up or lack there of, mental health and so much more! This is definitely a Purple Pants Podcast Interview you don’t want to miss. Keeping the podcast rolling, Brice welcomes back @Gangstgurry for May’s addition of the Purple Pants Premonition. And like I say every week, the podcast isn’t complete without the Church Announcements and Freak of The Week. No need to check your reflection if you trust the collection, cause ISSA ISSA ISSA Purple Pants Podcast, episode 91!