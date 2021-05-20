newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

“Doc” Robert Rost, the Man Who Modernized Show Jumping

By Show Jumping Hall of Fame
horsenetwork.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week on #HallOfFameThursday, Horse Network recognizes members of the Show Jumping Hall of Fame with an inductee’s plaque, historical photos and, on the first Thursday of every month, an article written by a Show Jumping Hall of Famer. This week, we pay tribute to Dr. Robert C. Rost, Show Jumping Hall of Fame Class of 1993.

horsenetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robert Hall#Horse Network#The Fairfield Horse Show#Aga#Devereux Award#Uset#Horse Sports#Jumpers#Man#Present Day Jumper Rules#Metal Jump Cups#Historical Photos#Famer#Farm#Tampa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Hair CareMonster Children

Floyd The Barber Sells Kurt Hair!

Kurt Cobain got a haircut in the UK in 1989, and someone had the foresight to collect his hair. That someone was the hairdresser, Tessa Osbourne, a friend of Kurt’s and someone who was along for the ride during Nirvana’s tour for the album Bleach (which has the song I barely shoehorned into the heading, ‘Floyd the Barber’). When Kurt died in 1994, Osbourne gave the bag of yellow locks to Seattle artist Nicole DePolo, and now it’s up for action, hair, bag and an original note reading: ’29/10/89: Tess cut Kurt’s hair in Birmingham, England, 27 Holy Rd., Handsworth, Birmingham B202BU’ which is retained with the original complete lock.’
Saint Charles, ILmoderndrummer.com

Modern Drummer Exhibiting at the 2021 Chicago Drum Show May 15th & 16th

Modern Drummer is exhibiting at the 2021 Chicago Drum Show (Sat May 15th & Sun May 16th) at the Prairie Events Center, at Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles, Illinois! This is the 30th Anniversary of the Chicago Drum Show, and after 2020 we are excited to be joining 94+ other drum exhibitors at this iconic drum show. Some of the drum exhibitors include Rogers Drums USA Group (Booths 58, 59) and WFLIII Drums (Booths 40, 41, 45, 46). There will also be a plethora of drum stores, boutique drum, cymbal and accessories booths, academies, and of course Modern Drummer (Booth #135) where you can get your ‘mug’ on a MD Cover!
TV & VideosRadio Online

Z100/New York Debuts ''The Maxwell and Crystal Show''

IHeartMedia WHTZ-FM (Z100) New York taps Crystal Rosas (pictured) to join Maxwell on "The Maxwell and Crystal Show," effective June 1. The program will air weekdays from 2-6pm and will cover the latest pop culture headlines, including a variety of music and lifestyle topics as well as celebrity interviews and more. Rosas joins Z100 New York from Wild 94.9 in San Francisco, where she most recently served as the night talent.
Entertainmentwarbirdsnews.com

Gary Velasco’s Wingnut & Rockhead Show (READY)

The artwork of famed aviation artist Gary Velasco currently graces the noses of some of the most famous warbirds flying today, including B-24A Diamond Lil, B-25Js Show Me, Take-Off Time, and Tondelayo, B-17Gs Madras Maiden and Texas Raiders, TBMs Doris Mae and She’s the Boss, and P-51D Kwitcherbitchin. In a recent interview with Warbird Digest, Velasco described how he brings his personality and knowledge gained over his 25-year career to the forefront on “WingNut & RockHead Show”, his new show on YouTube. “It’s a new aviation show where we discuss creating aviation aircraft nose art replica panels, hulls and tails from mid-size to full size. Anything nose art related, and aviation is up for discussion in this loosely formatted, fun show with special guests chiming in via Zoom, calling or stopping by and interacting in a variety of topics. Segments include behind the scenes progress on featured projects, Q&A, Fun Facts and new show topics including the warbird community in every episode.” Gary told Warbird Digest.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Bob Dylan Gets Miami Art Survey, Turner Prize Nominee Slams Tate, and More: Morning Links from May 11, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. BOB DYLAN FANS, BOOK YOUR TICKETS FOR MIAMI. On November 30, the week of Art Basel Miami Beach, the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University will unveil “Retrospectrum,” a survey of Dylan’s artwork that premiered at the Modern Art Museum Shanghai in 2019. The Associated Press reports that the show will include more than 120 paintings, drawings, and sculptures by the artist, musician, writer, Nobel Prize winner, and whiskey seller. The exhibition will also feature displays about his musical and literary accomplishments. Until the pandemic hit, Dylan had been on the so-called Never Ending Tour—a series of more than 3,000 shows that he began in 1988. Perhaps the concert halt has provided more time for making art?
Entertainmentdragzine.com

Street Outlaws Star Chuck Parker Shows Off His New Supercharged Nova

“Street Outlaws” star Chuck Parker, aka ‘Chuck 55″, is internationally known for his stunning, bright red 1955 Chevy with big-block nitrous power, but he’s gone in a all-new direction in choosing a sibling for the ’55. Parker has acquired a 1966 Nova built by Kelly Harvey and was spotted at...
MLBbaseballprospectjournal.com

Robert Gasser shows improvement this spring

Robert Gasser overpowered hitters in his lone season at Delta College in 2019. The left-handed pitcher posted a 14-0 record with a 2.38 ERA, 139 strikeouts and 45 walks allowed in 102 innings pitched. His dominance earned him the junior college pitcher of the year honors and netted him some...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Matt James shows off his impressive skateboarding skills on a date with Rachael Kirkconnell... before they return to his apartment in NYC

Matt James couldn't keep his hands off his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell on Sunday after enjoying a fun-filled date at a skatepark in New York City. The lovebirds, who recently rekindled their relationship after calling it quits earlier this year when her racist past surfaced online, looked inseparable as they entered his apartment on the Lower East Side.
TV Seriesrealitytitbit.com

Where are the Storage Wars stars now? Updates on Brandi, Kenny and co!

Storage Wars sees hopeful bidders look through garages, with hopes to make a large profit. So, where are the show’s stars now?. The A&E series showcases the lives of professional buyers, as they visit auctions and storage units to find interesting items. Cast members involve Jarrod, Brandi, Dave, and Mavrick,...
Animalsusef.org

Rolex/USEF Show Jumping Ranking List

As announced on May 15, 2020, the Rolex/USEF Ranking List points were frozen (no aging of points for athletes or horses) as of March 20, 2020 and the plan was to restart the Ranking List on September 1, 2020. It is confirmed that the Ranking List will resume on September 1, 2020 and points will recommence aging.
Designers & Collectionsrobhasawebsite.com

Purple Pants Podcast | Collection Co

This week Brice is ecstatic to welcome back to the podcast @JackAtkins21 for his exclusive first interview since being on the netflix hit show “The Circle.” Brice and Jack discussed the origin of their friendship, Jack’s process of getting on “The Circle”, his fashion for the show, his knowledge of make up or lack there of, mental health and so much more! This is definitely a Purple Pants Podcast Interview you don’t want to miss. Keeping the podcast rolling, Brice welcomes back @Gangstgurry for May’s addition of the Purple Pants Premonition. And like I say every week, the podcast isn’t complete without the Church Announcements and Freak of The Week. No need to check your reflection if you trust the collection, cause ISSA ISSA ISSA Purple Pants Podcast, episode 91!
Saddlebrooke, AZsaddlebrookeprogress.com

SaddleBrooke Artist Jay Clary

One look at Jay’s art and I had to share his story with other SaddleBrooke residents, artists, and those who are just retired but have been there, done that, and might want to do it again. Jay and his wife, Diane, moved here five years ago from Colorado and still...
Celebritiessoapoperanetwork.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Sydney Mikayla is UCLA Bound

Congratulations are in order for “General Hospital” actress Sydney Mikayla (Trina Robinson) who has decided to attend the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) after receiving offers from the likes of Howard University, LMU, Pace University and Texas State University. In total, Mikayla received 14 acceptance letters from the colleges and universities she applied to.