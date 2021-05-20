“Doc” Robert Rost, the Man Who Modernized Show Jumping

The artwork of famed aviation artist Gary Velasco currently graces the noses of some of the most famous warbirds flying today, including B-24A Diamond Lil, B-25Js Show Me, Take-Off Time, and Tondelayo, B-17Gs Madras Maiden and Texas Raiders, TBMs Doris Mae and She’s the Boss, and P-51D Kwitcherbitchin. In a recent interview with Warbird Digest, Velasco described how he brings his personality and knowledge gained over his 25-year career to the forefront on “WingNut & RockHead Show”, his new show on YouTube. “It’s a new aviation show where we discuss creating aviation aircraft nose art replica panels, hulls and tails from mid-size to full size. Anything nose art related, and aviation is up for discussion in this loosely formatted, fun show with special guests chiming in via Zoom, calling or stopping by and interacting in a variety of topics. Segments include behind the scenes progress on featured projects, Q&A, Fun Facts and new show topics including the warbird community in every episode.” Gary told Warbird Digest.