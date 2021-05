The Biden administration deserves the criticism it is receiving for welcoming to the Justice Department 17 new immigration judges who have virtually no professional experience other than as prosecutors, immigration officials, or military personnel. Thirteen of those new judges were selected by Biden administration officials; the four others were holdovers from the Trump regime. None appear to provide the sort of professional diversity — as defense attorneys or immigration advocates, for example — that is desperately needed if the nation’s immigration courts are going to begin to be something more than cruel deportation processing centers.