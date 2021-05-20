It's Happening: Restrictions To Be Lifted, Full-Capacity Expected At Michigan Stadium

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that all outdoor capacity limits will be lifted on June 1st, while indoor capacity limits will be 50% and unvaccinated people will still be required to wear masks indoors through the month. Additionally, all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted, including the mask mandate, on July 1st unless unforeseen circumstances arise.

This comes as welcome news to spots fans all across the state of Michigan who've missed out on attending their favorite sporting events over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For Michigan football fans specifically, this means that you can expect crowds of 110,000 plus rabid Wolverine fans inside of the Big House when Michigan kicks off this fall.

Michigan kicks off the 2021 season on Saturday, September 4th at home against Western Michigan. The following weekend, the Wolverines will welcome the Washington Huskies into the Big House for a primetime matchup on national television - an early season test for Harbaugh and Michigan.

The full 2021 schedule is listed below.