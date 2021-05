Folks have been clamoring for years about getting paid for their Tweets, and now finally, Twitter has given them what they wanted. Thursday (May.6), Twitter announced its new Tip Jar feature allowing users to finally reward their favorite tweeters in a sense for their tweets is rolling out on its iOS and Android apps. Users simply have to press the dollar bill icon conveniently next to someone’s handle when visiting their Twitter profile. As of right now, Android users have the ability to send coins through Twitter Spaces. If you don’t want any random person sending you money via Twitter, you can toggle the feature off.