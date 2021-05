National capability — and you might also say, national character — can be revealed in a crisis. So, what has COVID-19 taught us about Australia? It has taught us, amid many examples of failed leadership across the world, that Australia possesses a strong capacity for effective action in times of need. Our leaders and people have been able to act with bipartisan unity. Our expert institutions, including our public health bodies, have proved generally up to the task of protecting our people. And government has been prepared to take significant measures to avoid a catastrophic economic downturn. A return to isolation and...