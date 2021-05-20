The Best 10 Bucks I Ever Spent
Back in about 2013, I spent $10 on a Gaia GPS membership, which may be the best investment I’ve made. I had tinkered around with a few stand-alone GPS units, but was put off by their tiny, low-res screens and non-intuitive key functions. But Gaia, which operated using my iPhone’s GPS, offered the same features—mark waypoints, record tracks, navigate, etc.—as dedicated GPS units with a much friendlier interface. In the ensuing years, I tracked dozens of backcountry excursions, and found my way back to the trailhead several times after being benighted on runs, guided by Gaia.www.trailrunnermag.com