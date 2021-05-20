newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Best 10 Bucks I Ever Spent

By Michael Benge
trailrunnermag.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in about 2013, I spent $10 on a Gaia GPS membership, which may be the best investment I’ve made. I had tinkered around with a few stand-alone GPS units, but was put off by their tiny, low-res screens and non-intuitive key functions. But Gaia, which operated using my iPhone’s GPS, offered the same features—mark waypoints, record tracks, navigate, etc.—as dedicated GPS units with a much friendlier interface. In the ensuing years, I tracked dozens of backcountry excursions, and found my way back to the trailhead several times after being benighted on runs, guided by Gaia.

www.trailrunnermag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Android#Bucks#Free Download#Gps#Locations Services#Backcountry Excursions#Backcountry Trail Runners#Runs#Extended Outings#Topo Maps#Trip Distance#Download Maps#Upload Maps#Batteries#Dishes#Down Battery Power#Screen Brightness#Record Tracks#Airplane Mode
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
Related
AmazonField & Stream

The Best Camp Knives Ever Made

As a kid, one of the first lessons I learned in the outdoors was that knife size was directly related to experience and competence. The smaller the knife you carried, my elders preached, the more likely you knew what you were doing, and the bigger the knife, the more likely you were a tenderfoot, and therefore subject to scorn, mockery, and derision.
Electronicsmyrecipes.com

Amazon Reviewers Say This Unexpected Kitchen Tool Is the ‘Best $8 They’ve Ever Spent’

File this kitchen appliance under "things you didn't know you needed but you absolutely do." The Zulay Kitchen Store Apple Corer is a clever handheld device that removes the core and seeds from your favorite fruits, vegetables, and more, so you can enjoy your snack with ease. According to over 6,400 five-star Amazon reviewers, the unexpected appliance definitely deserves a spot in your kitchen—especially while it's on sale for just $8.
LifestyleBHG

The 9 Best Suitcases for Every Type of Traveler

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. After more than a year of quarantining, social distancing, and staying home, we're slowly returning to normalcy. (Well, the new normal.) One of the activities many people are looking forward to is traveling. According to a survey by Trip Advisor, two-thirds of Americans plan on traveling this summer. Of that group, 74% plan to take a domestic trip and 13% hope to go international. No matter if you're traveling by train, plane, or car, you're going to need luggage to securely carry all of your belongings. Here, you'll find a variety of suitcases, including a garment bag and a duffel bag, to fit your lifestyle and budget.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

The best Call of Duty team ever?

If you could select four players from any CoD Champs and assemble the greatest roster ever, who would you pick? We went back through the CWL & CDL eras to try and put together the best team. CoD esports has seen some legendary players over the years, none more so...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Top 15 best Pokemon games ever, ranked

There have been many entries in the Pokemon franchise, but which ones were truly the best? All the way from mobile to Nintendo Switch, and everything in between, we’ve ranked the top 15. Pokemon is officially the highest-grossing franchise of all time, bringing in a massive estimated $95 billion since...
Lifestyletecheblog.com

Katsugyo Bag is a Strange Aquarium-Like Gadget Designed to Let You Take Fish on Walks

Developed by the MA Corporation, the Katsugyo Bag has nothing to do with the handbags that people carry around, but is rather a portable aquarium of sorts. It’s properly equipped to transport live fish, whether it be from the market or your home, while an small gauge on top shows the water’s oxygen saturation. This device is separated into two body sections, enabling you to remove the aquarium, store the fish, and then connect it to the main section before turning on the power. Read more for a video and additional information.
Electronicskiss951.com

12 Gadgets Every Guy Needs In Their House

This listicle is full of lots of cool ideas and items that every guy needs at home. If there’s something here you decide you just must have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
Cars975thefanatic.com

9 Great Items for RV Owners

This listicle is full of lots of cool RV essential items. If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites.  If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission.  Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create?  Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
Boats & Watercraftsfloridasportsman.com

Best boat size for the Keys

I wanted to share my experience with you guys that are thinking of going bigger. I typically fish in the lower keys and have gone up & down in boat size many times. My current ride is probably the best boat i have ever owned but it's actually over sized for the keys. Perfect for the Bahamas & key west if you can find a ramp and trailer storage. I have itemized the challenges below.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Now Might Finally Be the Time to Buy a Nespresso — They’re on Major Sale at Bed Bath & Beyond!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re a fan of espresso-based drinks but not too hot on the idea of spending a ton of time and effort operating those fancy, cafe-style barista machines in your kitchen, we have just the solution for you: Nespresso’s sleek, stylish, and affordable coffee makers that are incredibly easy to use. All you have to do is choose your favorite flavor, pop the (fully recyclable) pod in the machine, and voila, you’ll have your drink in seconds. In fact, several writers and editors at our sister site Kitchn have even raved that their Nespresso machines are the “best thing” they’ve bought in a while.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

Enhypen Is Enjoying Their Best Week Ever On The Billboard Charts

Late last year, a new name emerged in the K-pop space, and it didn’t take very long for the group to become an instant favorite for countless fans all around the world. ENHYPEN enjoyed a noticeable debut, as their first EP nearly hit No. 1 in their home country of South Korea, and it also made an impact on a handful of Billboard charts in the U.S.
Lifestylewriteoutofla.com

The Best Advice About I’ve Ever Written Gallery

Tips for Choosing the Right Airport Transfer Services. It is sounds fun when you are heading to a new location. You will find that the trips can be fun however, getting there can be difficult especially if you are in a group. The most part of a trip as most people agree is the transfers. A person can sit idle throughout the process until the next plan to appear. One might feel hungry and unrested. There are certain one should consider checking out while choosing the airport transfer services. It is known that all over the world the airport is the highest traffic location. For instance, in the America, there are many international and domestic travelers which is similar to Europe. Even if one is going a trip as a group or alone, the goal is always to reach to his or her destination safe and on time. it is always a journey going for the business or personal trip. A person should be able to enjoy all the moments and also be comfortable.it is essential to always choose the right and reliable airport transfer services.
Computersprogramminginsider.com

How to Pick the Best Ever Gaming Monitor in 2021?

No matter if you are a serious PC gamer who plays straight for a long span of hours or casual gamers who love to play PC games for a shorter time span, you may need a good gaming monitor to make a difference in your gaming. Good hardware decides if you are going to win a game or you are going to lose it.
Petsbowhunting.com

Should I Get My Buck Mounted?

There is something fascinating about antlers. Those ivory colored protrusions of bone steal countless hours of effort and sleep from hunters every year, while also propping up a sprawling modern hunting industry. It is tough to say where this fascination comes from, but artifacts and cave drawings make it clear that our ancestors held a similar preoccupation with antlers.
LifestylePosted by
Mens Journal

The Best Coffee Brewing Gear for Every Type of Camper

To brew great coffee in the great outdoors, you don’t need to use a bunch of fancy machines, to weigh out your beans, or to meticulously time your pour. No matter how far you venture off the grid, excellent coffee is easy to make. Often, one missing piece of the camping equipment puzzle can fix a cold, bitter, or flavorless morning cup of joe. Here are the coffee-brewing goods to help you make a better batch of camp coffee, no matter how you like it—and fit for whatever type of camping crew you’re serving the essential start to any cold day outdoors.
TV Seriescampuslately.com

How long will it take to watch the best series ever?

In 2020, online TV shows and series have become one of the most popular forms of entertainment for audiences. The number of subscribers to the broadcast platforms has grown exponentially, and. The brand value of media providers like Netflix has grown up to 72 percent annually. a Picode The analysis...
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.