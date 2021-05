A sprinters stage that is not really for sprinters, writes Jack Houghton, who expects it will be the more versatile puncheurs who will take the honours... At 190km, with three, small, categorised climbs, this is a stage that is hard to classify. On paper it looks like one for the sprinters, but with plenty of other lumps and bumps outside of those categorised climbs, including two in the last 15km, the out-and-out speedsters might not be close enough to contest the slightly descending sprint to the line.