Otsego County, NY

Community Calendar: May 21-24, 2021

Daily Star
 23 hours ago

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in adance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. Takeout Brooks’ chicken dinners, 4:30 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. For info and to order: baptistcooperstown@gmail.com. Include name, number of dinners and a telephone number.

Richfield Springs, NYallotsego.com

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

BLOOD DRIVE – 2:30 – 6:30 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Richfield Springs Community Center, Walnut St., Richfield Springs. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org. RABIES CLINIC – 2 – 5 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling to follow social distancing. First come, first serve....
Oneonta, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta Main View Galley Hosting All-Inclusive Art Show

Here's another example of things starting to look brighter during this coronavirus pandemic - The Arc Otsego is having an in-person art exhibit opening at their new Main View Gallery & Gift Shop, at 77 Main Street in Oneonta on Friday, May 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The exhibit called "The All Together Art Show" is the first community art show in the new gallery which has undergone many changes. I spoke with Faith Tiemann, Director of Community Relations for The Arc Otsego about the amazing changes at the gallery and about how during the pandemic, the organization had the opportunity to renovate and expand the gallery space at 73 Main St., Oneonta. You'll just have to come and see for yourself at the art show.
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Who's News: May 15-16, 2021

Morris Central School Spanish students were nationally recognized for their excellent performance on the 2021 National Spanish Examinations. Eighth-graders Madison Moore and Mason Linton and high school sophomore Justine Norton all received honorable mentions. Moore and Linton are Spanish I students and Norton takes Spanish III. They are taught by...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

A Re-Cap of ‘This Week in Central New York’ (5/15)

Each Saturday, our community affairs radio program "This Week in Central New York" provides three interviews with guests from Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. This show airs on this Townsquare Media station in the tri-county area from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. This past Saturday’s featured guests include:. Mitzi Sackett,...
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Guest Commentary: Creating a better 'normal' in post-COVID world

The affirmation that all of us must collaborate together in the fight against COVID rings both familiar and true. This mantra has guided the city of Oneonta and SUNY Oneonta in 2021. With the spring semester at its end, we believe our efforts have delivered results of which all of us can be proud. However, to truly mobilize as a force to beat back the pandemic and take on future challenges, colleges and the communities that host them must continue building effective, long-term partnerships.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Public Meetings: Friday-Monday, May 14-17, 2021

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Four County Library System Board of Trustees, noon. For connection information: L sbachman@4cls.org. Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building. Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St. Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

Preview of May 15 ‘This Week in Central NY’ Radio Show

Each Saturday, our community affairs radio program "This Week in Central New York" provides three interviews with guests from Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. This show airs on this Townsquare Media station in the tri-county area from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. This Saturday’s featured guests include:. Mitzi Sackett, Community...
Otsego County, NYPosted by
Mix 103.9

Otsego County Hazardous Waste Day Is Back

If you're like me, you save up throughout the course of the year your non-disposable chemicals and other items considered too hazardous to just throw out, to properly dispose of them on Otsego County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Day. It's a responsible thing to do to protect the environment that we all enjoy and it's easy. Last year, the county had to suspend this event due to concerns of spreading the COVID-19 virus but it will be back this year in a different month. Typically held in September, there are two days scheduled this August in different locations of the county for the convenience of county residents.
Oneonta, NYPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

Local schools to hold crucial Tuesday votes

In addition to proposed school budgets and school board elections, taxpayers in two local school districts will vote on proposed capital projects at the Tuesday, May 18, elections. Laurens Central School is proposing a $3.5 million capital project that will enhance building security and safety for students, upgrade areas of...
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Around Oneonta: May 13, 2021

CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout roast pork dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. In addition to roast pork, the $12 per person meal will include dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, a vegetable and dessert.
Afton, NYDaily Star

Step Back in Time: Saturday, May 15, 2021

AFTON — Sixteen cars were destroyed but no one was hurt when a Delaware and Hudson Railroad train derailed late Monday night in the village of Afton. Seventeen of the 64 cars on the train which was carrying solid coal in hopper cars, jumped the tracks at about 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to officials on the scene Tuesday from D&H’s parent company, Canadian Pacific Rail.
Otsego County, NYPosted by
CNY News

Preferred Mutual Insurance Names Scholarship Winners

Since 1992, The Preferred Mutual Foundation, the corporate-giving arm of Preferred Mutual Insurance Company (“Preferred Mutual”), has awarded academic scholarships to local high school seniors. The Preferred Mutual Foundation Scholarship is awarded to college-bound high school seniors that reside in Otsego, Delaware, or Chenango, New York counties and is evaluated...
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

YOU ARE INVITED TO JOIN AN AMA...

YOU ARE INVITED TO JOIN AN AMAZING TEAM dedicated to Making Life Easier for our patients and families facing a serious illness. Helios Care has the following exciting career opportunities: RN Case Manager, FT Staff RN PT/PD Every other weekend, Sat/Sun, 7a-7p The Registered Nurse provides skilled professional case management and nursing care to the patient/family/caregiver. Minimum Requirements: Current NYS RN Licensure with experience in Hospice/Home Care setting; Bachelor's degree preferred. One to two years of recent acute care experience in an institutional setting. Excellent computer and documentation skills. Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) - PT/PD Every other weekend, Sat/Sun, 7a-7p This key direct care member of the inter-disciplinary group who provides skilled nursing care and various services for a patient as necessary to meet the patient s personal needs and to promote comfort. Minimum Requirements: Current Licensure. One - two years of recent acute care experience in an institutional setting. Outstanding Clinical Skills. Requirements for all positions: Possess strong understanding of hospice philosophy and issues of death/dying. Must demonstrate excellent observation, verbal and written communication and organization skills, problem-solving skills. Outstanding Customer Service and Phone Skills. Must be willing to travel in our service area. Competitive Salary. Excellent Benefits. Fulfilling Profession. Send resume/letter of intent to: Helios Care Attn: Zoe Aponte, Director of Human Resources 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820 E-mail: hr@cahpc.org or fax: 607-433-3673. For more info visit our career center: www.helioscare.org EOE.
Otsego County, NYDaily Star

Area News: May 12, 2021

Delaware Otsego Audubon Society is seeking to identify and help fund projects in its region that address climate change through the Audubon in Action 2021 Community Climate Action grant program. According to a media release, applications are open for individuals and community members, schools, colleges and college groups, nonprofit organizations...
Oneonta, NYallotsego.com

Oneonta city school district holds vaccine clinic

A school based COVID-19 vaccination program for students is being established by the Oneonta city School District in partnership with the Otsego County Department of Health. Students ages 12 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccination at no cost. According to a survey organized by the Oneonta...