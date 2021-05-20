Football Outsiders Analytics on Gettlemans Draft Picks 2018-2021
Similar Historical Prospects: Chad Jackson, Limas Sweed. Kadarius Toney did not have a true position at Florida until his senior year, when he settled in at wide receiver. Toney has some positives. First, he was a versatile player who ran the ball a lot for a wide receiver. Historically, wide receivers who run the ball during college tend to over-perform expectations after joining the NFL. Second, Toney's unusual path to the upper echelon of draft projections makes it impossible to rule out that he may just be that diamond in the rough.www.bigblueview.com