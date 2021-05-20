Football Outsiders Analytics on Gettlemans Draft Picks 2018-2021

The 2021 NFL Draft is now in the books, and we now have a clearer picture of how all 32 rosters are going to look heading into the summer months. I’ve already examined the first, second/third rounds, and the rookie winners, but we also have to look at how the draft has impacted the fantasy value of veteran players in what is a virtual domino effect of sorts. Let's start with the positives and the players whose fantasy football appeal has experienced an increase as a result of the NFL draft.