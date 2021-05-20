newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

When Will Fortnite End?

By Andrew Donovan
msn.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite and the game's sixth season of its second chapter has been out for a little over two months now. Releasing on March 16, fans of the battle royale colossus have had a nice chunk of time to explore and tame the wild animals, test the new weapons, visit the handful of new points of interests, to name a few.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#End Game#The Game#Battle Royale#Time#Season Release Dates#Wild Animals#Agent Jones#Weapons#Pic#Crisis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is Toona Trouble in Fortnite?

The official Fortnite Twitter account has tweeted yet another cryptic image that hints at strange things happening in the Fortnite universe. This time, it’s an old-style cartoon of Meowscles, the mancat that was introduced at the start of Chapter 2. Meowscles would patrol and control Catty Corner until his role...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Who is the Smartest Fortnite Player?

When it comes to competitive Fortnite, its most contentious arguments from the community can be based around who are the best players to ever grace the game. With so many players that are mechanically skilled at the game, there is one player who equipped with the skill and knowledge that stands above the rest.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Fortnite Guides: How to get the Fortnite Beast Boy Skin

Fortnite gets more DC skins! We’ve previously covered how to get the Batman Zero Point skin, as well as the Teen Titans Raven skin. Up next: another Teen Titan: Beast Boy!. The shape-shifting member of Teen Titans comes to the Battle Royale island, reuiniting with his girlfriend, Raven. It’s a fantastic place to take your significant other out to, thanks to the island’s nature park feels right now. Beast Boy feels very welcome in this season’s feral theme, and he’s here early. Yep, you can get the Beast Boy skin through a Fortnite event, and you can start playing it on May 12, 2021. More on this later.
Video Gamesconventionscene.com

Fortnite: Batman Zero Arrives

Featured in the new Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comics, Grab the Batman Zero Outfit in the Fortnite Shop now!. Read the comics in comic book shops and on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE. Bonus Fortnite item code included with print issues, or with a paid subscription to DC UNIVERSE INFINITE. Learn more: https://bit.ly/2P3ipzv​
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Overwatch Twitch streamers flock to Apex Legends amid content drought

Many of Overwatch’s top Twitch streamers are jumping ship to Apex Legends, citing a lack of new content in Blizzard’s hero-based FPS as the reason for their departure. While many of the big Overwatch streamers do still play the game, as that’s how they grew their audience to begin with, Apex has become a major part of their routine in recent weeks.
Video GamesPC Gamer

Fortnite research book locations

Fortnite season 6 week 8 challenges are here, and players have yet another chance to score some bonus XP. While Epic and Apple duel it out in court, the less serious side of Epic wants you to collect some new items on the Fortnite map. This week, you're looking for...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

When will PUBG Mobile patch 1.4 release?

PUBG Mobile’s anticipated 1.4 update will bring three new modes, a new vehicle, an arena map, and more to the game. The new update will be released on May 11. The update is released gradually around the world so it will be available at different times in distinct regions. Patch...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

When will the League of Legends: Wild Rift first Wild Pass end?

Riot Games introduced the first Wild Pass in League of Legends: Wild Rift with the release of Ranked Season 2 in the game in which players can complete various missions to get extra in-game rewards, including skins, Blue Motes, Poro Energy, and more. After unlocking the rewards for completing particular missions, players should claim them as soon as possible as they will disappear after the Wild Pass ends.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is release time of PUBG Mobile Season 19 update

PUBG Mobile Season 18 is coming to an end, and after that, Season 19 will make its way to the game. The update will bring a bunch of season-exclusive outfits, emotes, weapon skins, and more, along with the new Royale Pass. In addition to this, the tiers of all the players will get reset, and they will have to start ranking up again. Here is the exact release time of the PUBG Mobile Season 19 update.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Weapon Tuning May Shift the Meta

With over one hundred million active players and millions in revenue, Call of Duty: Warzone, a free to play battle royale by Activision Studios, in conjunction with Raven Software, has taken the world by storm since its release in March 2020. Call of Duty: Warzone offers players the ability to conquer Verdansk, now set in 1984, in hectic and fast paced battles in various game modes, and either alone or in teams of up to four players. Notwithstanding its raw gameplay, fun playstyle and need for communication, as well as its cult following, Warzone has not been without its critics and detractors. Much of the criticism aimed at the developers concerns the lack of balance with the guns in the game and the sometimes boring meta. Historically, the game has even been described as unplayable during certain periods due to the game’s meta where guns such as the AUG, DMR-14 and M16 were running rampant, as the time to kill or TTK was incredibly high and there was no genuine counter.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to play the Titan Strikes mode in PUBG Mobile

Patch 1.4 of PUBG Mobile is here and has introduced a new mode to the game. The Titan Strikes gameplay will allow players to interact with titans from the sci-fi film Godzilla vs. Kong. Currently, players can only encounter Godzilla on Erangel. Two other titans will be added to the...
Video Gamesprotocol.com

Is Fortnite just a game? The answer is crucial to Epic v. Apple.

One of the most curious questions arising from the ongoing Epic Games v. Apple antitrust trial, now on its seventh day of testimony, is why both sides are so intent on establishing their own definitions of basic tech and game industry terms. Does a phone qualify as a game console,...
Video Gamesupcomer.com

The best legends to pick in Apex Legends’ Arenas mode

One of the bigger features in the Apex Legends battle royale is its charismatic line-up of characters. Each possessing unique abilities, voices and backstories, the legends are truly what make the game what it is. They’ve driven the battle royale to where it is today and, thanks to this popularity, they’ve helped spawn the newest game mode, Arenas.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is A Chance Encounter

This is without a doubt the most random Tavern Brawl you’ll ever see. This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is called A Chance Encounter—and it’s laced with RNG. If you don’t like to worry about building a deck specifically for a Tavern Brawl, this week is for you. All you’ll need to do to get started is select a class. After choosing a class, you’ll get a deck filled with random cards that all have some type of random effect.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

What is open bolt delay in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone has incorporated a number of weapon mechanics that previous iterations of the series have not included, with one being open bolt delay. But what is it, and how does it affect weapons in CoD’s battle royale?. With the May 7 Warzone patch notes came news of...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Might Feature a COD 2021 Reveal

Call of Duty Season 4 might reveal the next installment in the franchise set to be developed by Sledgehammer Games. We've already seen Warzone be used multiple times as a platform for franchise announcements. It was notably used for an in-game event in which Black Ops Cold War was revealed. Activision announced Sledgehammer Games is developing the next title, but there's been no confirmation on what time period that title will be set in.