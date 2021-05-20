Busted gas line likely sparked explosion at Sharkey's restaurant, Peoria fire chief says
PEORIA — A fractured gas line is likely to blame for the explosion and fire at Sharkey's restaurant earlier this month, Peoria Fire Chief James Bachman said. The official cause is still officially listed as "undetermined," he said. However, investigators found a busted gas line inside the eatery at 913 S. Western Ave. Seeping gas likely was ignited by a pilot light or other ignition source, he said.www.pjstar.com