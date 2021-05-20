newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Sergio Aguero set to seal Barcelona move after agreeing two-year contract

By John Cross
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 11 hours ago

Sergio Aguero is set to agree a two year contract with Barcelona.

Manchester City striker Aguero, 32, will quit the Etihad this summer and the Spanish giants have offered him a two-year deal worth £80,000-a-week.

Aguero’s representatives have already held talks with Barcelona and are believed to be close to agreement even though it will see the Argentina superstar move to the Nou Camp on less than half his current salary.

City will give Aguero a hero’s reception when he plays his final Premier League game against Everton on Sunday and, while there was interest from Chelsea, a move abroad to join fellow countryman Lionel Messi would seem a perfect solution.

Sergio Aguero looks set for Barcelona (Image: Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Aguero - who is City's all-time leading scorer with 258 goals - announced two months ago that he is leaving after ten glorious years at City.

Aguero will go down as one of the greatest players of the Premier League era and arguably City’s greatest of all time.

City are keen to replace him with Tottenham striker Harry Kane to fill the void of his goals following reports this week that the England star is desperate to move on.

Barcelona had struggled to reach agreement with Aguero because of wages in the wake of the pandemic as they look to rebuild this summer.

But Aguero’s lesser wage demands could also enable them to sign Lyon star Memphis Depay who is another top target.

The signing of Aguero could also influence the future of Messi, who is known to be close with his fellow countryman and is yet to decide whether or not to stay at the Nou Camp.

